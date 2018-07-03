Share:

SADIQABAD: Candidates of Pakistan People's Party [PPP] for National and Provincial assemblies urged people of their constituencies to vote the PPP to get rid of the miserable circumstances they had been going through.

During an address to a public meeting at Union Council [UC] Wahid Bakhsh Laar, Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood, PPP candidate for NA-180 and Mumtaz Ali Khan Chang, candidate for PP-266, flayed that the former PML-N rulers had caused an unbearable loss to the country. They expressed their optimism that people of their constituencies would ensure the PPP's success in the upcoming general election by voting for the party. They vowed to lay the foundation of a new era of progress and prosperity in their constituencies by introducing new development projects for public welfare.

Local notables including Sardar Ali Nawaz Laar, Raees Wahid Bakhsh Mehr, Haji Mehmoodul Hassan, Malik Pathan, and Abdur Rehman Namdar were present on the occasion. They assured the PPP's candidates of their all-out support in the forthcoming polls.

Earlier, Murtaza Mehmood and Mumtaz Ali Khan Chang were accorded a warm welcome on their arrival at the public meeting. People showered them with flower petals.