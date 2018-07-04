Share:

ASTORE:- The district administration of Astore has issued an alert call and sought suggestions from all the stakeholders to cope with any situation after acute shortage of water was reported in Sadpara Dam. The administration here on Tuesday said water level in Sadpara Dam has fallen to alarming level that may trigger the issue of outages and water crises in the area. Owing to the situation, the administration has sought suggestions and appealed for cooperation from the local community. The administration warned that supply of electricity, generated through the dam may be affected badly from the month of Sept besides creating shortage of water for the drinking and irrigation purposes.