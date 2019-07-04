Share:

PESHAWAR : At least three dead bodies of children have been recovered, two persons rescued alive and 30 to 35 persons were still missing after a boat capsized in the Tarbela lake on Wednesday.

According to the initial details, a passenger boat with 35-40 people on board capsized owing to storm near village Barg Dakhli Keh. The boat was heading towards Haripur from Kaladhaka.

Most of the passengers were from Kala Dhaka, a press release issued by Deputy Commissioner office Haripur said.

District administration immediately sent the rescue teams at the place of accident and declared emergency at District Headquarters Hospital Haripur, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ghazi and all nearby government hospitals while rescue 1122 teams of Haripur, Nowshera and Peshawar have also started their operation.

It was further stated that district administration has also requested Ghazi Airbase and Tarbela Dam project for help in rescue activities. Army divers were reached at the spot with helicopters and started search operation in the area.

Rescue workers were facing difficulties in search operation owing to speedy flow of the water due to which the boat capsized . A medical camp has also been established at Padhana under the supervision of Additional DC Haripur.

Provincial Minister for Civil and Works Akbar Ayub Khan and DC Haripur were monitoring the rescue and search operation in Tarbela Lake. District administration also issued an alert for all departments concerned and directed the families of the ill-fated passengers to contact district control room number 0997-613389 for information.