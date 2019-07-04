Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-The Azad Jammu & Kashmir cabinet Wednesday paid rich tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan for effective representation of Kashmir cause in the recently-held OIC meeting.

Through a unanimously-passed resolution in the cabinet meeting held in AJK’s metropolis with AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider in the chair, the cabinet expressed the hope that a comprehensive and effective diplomatic strategy would be formulated by Pakistani government in consultation with Kashmiri leadership to counter and rebuff the war-mongering attitude of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the region.

The AJK cabinet in the meeting adopted scores of resolutions.

Through a resolution, the cabinet paid rich tribute to Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and Finance Minister Dr Najeeb Naqi for presenting the largest-ever and deficit-free budget for fiscal year 2019-20 in the AJK history. The resolution read that the budget would usher in a new era of growth and development in the state.

The cabinet lauded the performance of concerned department for collecting additional revenue in for various levies for outgoing fiscal year of 2018-19 than set targets after 13th constitutional amendment.

The cabinet meeting renewed the pledge that further steps would be taken for self-reliance of the state after 13th constitutional amendment. The meeting also lauded the performance of departments for timely using development budget and achieving development targets during the year. Development funds were used in time in view of interests of all departments which ensured its fruits to the common man, it added.

The cabinet meeting expressed the resolve that this tradition would be kept up in the budget 2019-20 to keep pace of the development process.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over publication of report of Indian atrocities on Muslims and other minorities by international organisations including US state department and Amnesty International. It strongly denounced the Indian state terrorism and human rights abuses against Kashmiris in Indian Held Kashmir. It also condemned Indian brutalities against the APHC leadership in jails and detention centres. The meeting demanded international community to take notice of Indian tyrannies against Kashmiris and exert pressure on India to stop them forthwith.

The cabinet meeting lauded the steps of AJK government for the promotion of tourism in the State. It also appreciated lifting of restriction of NOC for international tourists by PM Khan and setting up of tourism force for their security by AJK government. These steps would go a long way in promotion of tourism in AJK, it stated.

It also praised the government’s decision to hold international paragliding event in Muzaffarabad in which players of around 50 countries would take part. This step would promote tourism at international level, it maintained.