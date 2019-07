Share:

KARACHI - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday claimed to have recovered 18 kilograms of drugs during raid at Port Qasim. According to the details, the ANF team recovered 18 kg of drugs at Port Qasim, concealed in a container along with bed sheets. The said container was booked for North America.

According to the ANF officials, the drugs were smuggled to Karachi from Faisalabad. Officials said, the value of the drugs was worth millions of rupees in the international market.