Share:

HAFIZABAD-Cordial relations between the Bar and the Bench were prerequisite for the provision of speedy justice to the aggrieved people, newly-appointed District and Sessions Judge Malik Shabbir Hussain Awan said.

The DBA had arranged a reception in the honour of the newly-appointed DSJ which was attended by a number of senior judges and lawyers. In his welcome address, DBA President Rana Arif and Secretary General Rai Shahraiz assured the newly-appointed DSJ that the DBA would continue cooperating with the judiciary for prompt justice dispensation to the litigants.

SUMMER CAMP

Skills Summer Camp has been started in the Govt Vocational Training Institute for Women Hafizabad and 311 female students have got admission for getting training in different skills, said Principal Bushra Sadaf.

She said that TEVTA had started Skills Summer Camp for women which was a revolutionary step of the Punjab government to empower women. She added that two-month courses of computer CCA, Web Designing, Graphics Designing, Domestic Tailoring, Spoken English, Fabric Printing and Cooking would be imparted to the students.