LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat says he will redress the public grievances being faced at General Bus Stand Badami Bagh. He gave the assurance while addressing a reception by the administration and All Pakistan Transport Owners Association (APTOA) at General Bus Stand on Wednesday. The reception was also attended among others by the provincial Minister for Transport Punjab Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner and others. Raja Basharat regretted that the former government did nothing to solve the problems despite earning a revenue of Rs 900 million annually from the general bus stands. He directed the administration to start work on the installment of filtration plants to provide clean drinking water in premises of the bus stand. The AC City told that a plan was underway to computerize all systems of tax collection and ticketing. The minister directed the relevant authorities to prepare comprehensive PC-I to cover all development works needed at bus stand.