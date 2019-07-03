Share:

Rawalpindi-An 18-year-old boy was killed in an armed assault by two men in Dariot Waris Village of Kahuta here on Wednesday, sources said.

The deceased was identified as Khurram Abbas while police have registered a case against the killers and have begun investigation, they said. According to sources, two men including Faisal Rehman had a brawl with their relatives apparently over old enmity. During fight, the two men opened firing, killing Khurram on the spot and fled from the crime scene.

The police reached at the spot and collected evidences besides shifting the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for autopsy, they said. On complaint of father of the deceased, police registered a murder case against killers and began investigation, they said.

On the other hand, a team of police along with personnel of intelligence agencies conducted a search operation in PTCL Colony in the limits of Police Station RA Bazaar.

The police arrested an Afghan national for staying illegally in the country and registered a case against him.

In Barathian Village, the area of Kahuta, a young man sustained critical injuries in a road mishap and was shifted to THQ hospital for treatment.

According to a spokesman, the police, following the instructions of SP Potohar Syed Ali, carried out a combing in PTCL Colony and checked 70 houses and questioned 203 persons besides compiling their data. He said that police held an Afghan national on charges of staying in the country without valid residential permit and shifted him to police station for further investigation.

SP Syed Ali, in a statement, said that the police were fully prepared to kick out all the suspects and anti-social elements from Cannt and garrison areas. He said that police are also conducting search operations on regular basis to purge the city from suspects. He said that prime responsibility of police was to protect lives and properties of citizens.