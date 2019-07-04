Share:

KARACHI - Aafia Movement Pakistan has stepped up momentum for release of Pakistani woman scientist Dr Aafia Siddiqui and declared an ‘emergency’ for its activists.

According to details, a meeting was held at the resident of Aafia Movement Pakistan leader and noted neurophysician Dr Fowzia Siddiqui, which was attended by their workers besides human rights activists and civil society members.

The meeting decided to declare an emergency for their workers and supporters to step up efforts for an early release and repatriation of Dr AafiaSiddiqui. They asked their cadres to chalk out their programs and remind Prime Minister Imran Khan about his promise with the nation regarding release of Dr Aafia.

The meeting was attended by Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) chairman Altaf Shakoor, chief organizer Engineer Iqbal Hashmi, member of MQM Pakistan rabta committee Mehfooz Yar Khan, noted cardiologist Dr Abubaker Sheikh, Human Rights Network Karachi president Intikhab Alam Suri, Engineer Waseem Sheikh, Shafiq Ajmal of Quran.com, Muhammad Arshid, Mukhtar bin Haid, Do-it chairman Syed Faisal, Abdul Waheed Advocate, Azra Amjad, Prof Tanveer Malik, Abdul Haseeb and others.

The meeting participants assured Dr Fowzia Siddiqui that masses would be mobilised in whole Pakistan to remind Prime Minister Imran Khan his promise about the release of Pakistani mother Dr Aafia Siddiqui. They said Imran Khan would go to a visit of the USA soon and it is hoped that he would prove himself different from the past rulers of Pakistan and would fulfill his promise with the nation and bring Dr Aafia Siddiqui home.