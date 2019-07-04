Share:

LAHORE : Lahore Division Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi has directed the administration to launch a crackdown on hoarders in the city. He said the administration should monitor everything from auction to sale to make sure that commodities are sold at the rates notified by the administration. “The administration’s prime duty is to provide relief to citizens according to the set rules,” he told his team officers. He vowed to resolve city’s problems like cleanliness and plantation and ordered crackdown on recycling of hospital waste. He said that focus would be on cleanliness and plantation drive. He chaired the maiden meeting on Wednesday in which Lahore DC Saliha Saeed, Additional Commissioner Suhail Khawaja, ADCR, ADCG and all assistant commissioners of Lahore District were present.Asif Bilal Lodhi assumed the charge of his office on Tuesday. He belonged to 28th Common of PAS.