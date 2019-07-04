Share:

CSC Maldives delegation visits Virtual University

LAHORE (PR): Delegation of Civil Service Commission (CSC) Maldives visited Virtual University of Pakistan recently and discussed the possibility of having bilateral cooperation in the academic sector. The delegation headed by President CSC Dr Aly Shameem along with Zakariyya Hiussain, Member, CSC Maldives, Ms Fathimath Habeeba, Director, CSC Maldives, Shahumeel Ahmed, Senior Finance Executive, CSC Maldives, Ms Aishath Hameeda, Senior Administration Executive, CSC Maldives had the meeting with the Rector and Officers of Virtual university of Pakistan.

LG market leader in consumer electronics

LAHORE/DUBAI (PR): As a market leader in consumer electronics, LG is committed to ensuring innovation remains at the forefront of its television lineup. Over the years, LG Electronics (LG) has fine-tuned its premium LCD TV offerings. LG’s advanced televisions have been rebranded under the NanoCell TV name to highlight their NanoCell Display technology. LG’s NanoCell TVs provide a clear and distinct brand identity, which emphasizes their capabilities to provide a more vivid array of colors and outstanding picture quality from a range of perspectives. Until recently, larger families and groups would have to sit strategically to ensure they were in view of the TV. With the introduction of IPS displays, consumers can now benefit from wide viewing angles and watch content with ease. Advancing this, LG’s NanoCell technology was developed out of thedesire to enhance viewer experience further. Using NanoColor, LG’s NanoCell TVs reproduce pure color by applying nanoparticles which work as purifiers to filter dull colors and enhance purity. With a richer color palette, NanoCell TV supports over one billion colors, with added vibrance and clarity.

Signify provides solar lighting systems to schools in Sindh

KARACHI (PR): Signify Pakistan, the world leader in lighting, has announced that it has provided solar lighting systems to 05 schools in Umer Kot, Sindh, Pakistan through its ‘Light for Better Learning’ campaign in partnership with a local Social Enterprise Nizam Bijli. Through this project, Signify Pakistan aims to improve learning opportunities for young people in off-grid communities by providing sustainable access to light to communities that are underserved by electricity. “We are proud to partner with Nizam Bijli to provide solar lighting systems which are safer, cleaner and have no recurring fuel costs compared to traditional kerosene lamps,” said Asad Jafar, Country Leader Signify Pakistan. “Providing affordable and sustainable access to light to communities that are underserved by electricity is at the heart of what we do.”

Pak Suzuki launches new oil

LAHORE (PR): Pak Suzuki, Pakistan’s leading car manufacturer, has launched an innovative, most technologically advanced, fuel saving oil with the collaboration of Japan’s leading oil company Idemitsu Kosan. By launching Suzuki Genuine Oil (SGO) Super EfficientSN 0W20 in Pakistan, Pak Suzuki reinforces its position as a leader in automotive industry of Pakistan with a deep understanding of the needs of motorists in each car range. The new SGOSuper Efficient SN 0W20 for gasoline engines developed with joint collaboration of Suzuki Motors Corporation Japan and Idemitsu Kosan Japan engineers after months of R&D, who is blending partner of Idemitsu. SGO Super EfficientSN 0W20 specially designed for gasoline Suzuki engines, which was tried& tested in Suzuki engines. SGO Super EfficientSN 0W20 responds rapidly to engine acceleration and enhances fuel economy with a subsequent diminution in emissions.