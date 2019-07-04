Share:

Nisar Nasik , the lyricist of the iconic Dil Dil Pakistan passed away in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

According to reports, Nasik spent the last few years of his life in extreme poverty and was suffering from mild blindness and amnesia.

Nasik was best known for penning down Dil Dil Pakistan, sung by Junaid Jamshed and released in 1987 by the pop band Vital Signs.

The song was featured in the band's debut album, Vital Signs 1, in 1989.

Nasik also wrote two books, Chothi Simat Ka Musafir and Dil Dil Pakistan.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow over the death of the poet and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

He paid tribute to the services by Nasik in the field of literature and said Dil Dil Pakistan was the voice of the whole nation.