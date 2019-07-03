Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police on Wednesday apprehended a robber after a group of robbers injured a truck driver on offering resistance to looting in the area of Sabzi Mandi police station.

A group of 3 robbers intercepted a truck driver, Asim Shahzad and started looting him at around 6am. Upon resistance, they opened firing and injured the driver. He was shot in the leg. In the meantime, the police reached at the spot and upon seeing them, they made good their escape.

Around two hours later, the police managed to apprehend one of the culprits, Sohail, along with the weapon from a locality near a ‘darbar’ in the area of Sabzi Mandi police station, according to the police.

However, two of his accomplices managed to escape from the scene. According to the police, the held robber was wanted to police in several cases already. During the incident, he suffered minor injury due to which he was sent to hospital for treatment. The condition of the injured driver is stable, according to a police officer at the Sabzi Mandi police station. The police have constituted teams to apprehend other accomplices of the robber as it registered a case against the accused. Further investigation is underway, according to the police.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police, Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar said that children are our real asset and bright future of the country is associated with young generation. He stated this during his interaction with children who visited the IGP office on Wednesday. According to details, 60 children participating in 17th summer camps of Islamabad police visited the Central Police Office and met the IGP. DIG (Headquarters) Sarfraz Ahmed Falki, SSP (Headquarters) Irfan Ahmed Tariq, AIG (Operations) Dr. Sardar Ghayas Gul and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion.

The children visited various offices and departments of Islamabad police including Safe City Project, Citizen Facilitation Center at sector F-6/1 and Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) office.

The children expressed their pleasure by visiting these offices and also asked questions from the police officials working there. It is to mention here that children are educated about basic computer knowledge and other courses in this camp while activities like swimming, horse-riding and martial art are also arranged for them.