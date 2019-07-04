Share:

The first Hajj flight carrying 214 pilgrims took off from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore for Medina on Thursday.

The first Hajj flight SV 719 departed from New Islamabad International Airport on early Thursday morning.

Under the ‘Road to Makkah” project which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the customs and immigration process of Hajj pilgrims would be completed at the Islamabad Airport thus saving them the 10 to 12-hour process at the Jeddah Airport.

Special help counters have been set up at the Islamabad Airport to facilitate the pilgrims. 22,000 Hajj pilgrims will benefit from this initiative

Under the 'Road to Makkah' project, the custom checking and immigration of Pakistani Hajj pilgrims will be done within the country, saving them from hassle at the Saudi airports.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has also started issuance of E-Visa for Hajj Pilgrims under government Hajj Scheme. Ten Haji camps have become functional across the country.

The intending Hajis will be provided passports, tickets, lockets and stickers before Hajj flight.

According to a spokesperson for the Religious Affairs Ministry, the first Hajj flight from Karachi and Peshawar will depart on Friday, while the first Hajj flight would depart from Sukkar on Saturday.

From Multan, the first flight would depart on July 6, while the first flight from Quetta, will depart on July 7 (Sunday). From Faisalabad, the first flight carrying Hajj pilgrims will depart on July 8 (Monday).

Pilgrims would depart from Sialkot on July 10 (Wednesday), while flights from Rahim Yar Khan will depart on July 27.