ISLAMABAD - Five Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom in an explosive blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Chamb Sector on Wednesday, the military officials said.

The incident which Pakistan Army said is evident of state-sponsored terrorism by India violating bilateral ceasefire agreement and the international rules, took place in Barnala, AJK, Chamb Sector few metres from the LoC earlier in the day.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, the nature of the explosion was being ascertained till the filing of this report. “The incident is evident of state-sponsored terrorism by India violating bilateral ceasefire agreement and the international rules,” the military said.

The Shaheeds include Subedar Muhammad Sadiq (44), a resident of village Bandi Post Office Jura, Tehsil Authmaqam, district Neelam who had served Pakistan Army for 23 years. He had three sons and two daughters. Sepoy Muhammamd Tayyab (26), a resident of village Surakhi, Tehsil and district Khushab had served five years. He was married. Sepoy Zohaib (20), a resident of village Nandi Nar Ghamir Manhdala, Tehsil Hajira, District Poonch had served Pakistan Army for seven months. He was also married. Sepoy Ghulam Qasim (22), a resident of Village Sahiwal District Sargodha had a service of one year. Naik Sher Zaman (36), a resident of district Karak is also among the martyrs. He has left behind two daughters and two sons to mourn his death.