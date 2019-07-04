Share:

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold soared by Rs 400 on Wednesday as it traded at Rs 78,200 per tola as compared to the last closing of Rs 77,800.

According to Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of 10 garam gold also witnessed increase of Rs 343 and was traded at Rs 68,244 against Rs 67,044. The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs 910 per tola and that of 10 grams silver was traded at Rs 780.17.

In international market the price of pr ounce gold increased by by $ 23 and was traded at $ 1416 as compared to last closing of $ 1393.