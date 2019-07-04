Share:

LAHORE - Accusing the government of playing with life of Rana Sanaullah by not allowing access to necessary medicines and basic amenities, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would be responsible for any unfortunate incident.

Addressing a press conference at party secretariat on Wednesday, he accused the PM of targeting Rana Sanaullah, saying baseless narcotics case was made in desperation after failure of Anti Corruption Department and National Accountability Bureau to get anything against him.

Flanked by former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and family members of Rana Sanaullah, Shehbaz claimed that the PM directed Director General Anti Corruption to form a case but he failed to get anything.

After failure of Anti Corruption Department, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly claimed, the PM played the role of an informant to book Rana Sanaullah in narcotics case. He said the entire party was with Rana Sanaullah and his family during this testing time.

He questioned what was concept of new Pakistan where a person (Rana Sanaullah) had been deprived of even necessary medicines and facilities like clean drinking water and meals.

“Rana Sanaullah has recently gone through cardiac surgery. Clots in right eye have also affected his eyesight. Heavy dose of medicines usually caused him to sleep even during party meeting. The authorities should ensure provision of necessary medicines and basic facilities,” he said, adding, the PM would be directly responsible for any unfortunate incident if necessary facilities were not given to Rana Sanaullah. He accused the PM of targeting Sharif family and PML-N leadership.

“My brother and son are in the custody. Top PML-N leaders are facing false and fabricated cases,” he said, adding, the party was facing worst victimization for raising voice for the oppressed people. He vowed to continue raising voice against wrong policies of the present regime that had made the life of the common man miserable. Instead of labeling politicians as looters and corrupt, he said, it would had been better for Imran Niazi to utilize all energies for ending poverty and unemployment. He said that PML-N would never give up the cause of poor people against the massive price hike unleashed in the anti-people budget. He accused Imran Khan of promoting family corruption to new heights, and smartly covered up the huge properties of his sister Aleema Khan.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that FIR against Rana sanaullah was a big joke.

“He (Rana Sanaullah) has bravely faced dictatorship of Zia and Musharraf. Such tactics would fail to silence him,” he said. He said that public could see allegations against Sharif family and PML-N leadership. He claimed there was not a single allegation of corruption.

Rana Sheharyar, son-in-law of Rana Sanaullah, said that medicines and meal given last day had been returned from the authorities. He said there was not even a ceiling fan and bulb in the cell.