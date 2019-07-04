Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office on Wednesday that decided to promote religious and heritage-based tourism in the province.

Addressing the meeting, Buzdar said that necessary facilities will be ensured at tourist spots and new spots will be developed in eight cities. A proposal is under consideration to build rooms made of fibreglass and steel at tourist spots, he said. He directed the authorities to improve the standard of facilities at Hiran Minar. He said that potential of the desert tourism will exploited and double-decker buses will be plied in Multan and Bahawalpur.

Rohtas Fort Parkway will be developed in Tilla Jogian, Jhelum and camping sites will be set up in Cholistan and Thal. The parkway project will be introduced in Koh-e-Suleman, he said. He said that resorts will be set up in Kala Bagh and Namal Lake for promotion of tourism. On the other side, eco-tourism potential will be utilized in Ochali Lake area of Soan Skasar valley. He said that tourism sites will be developed alongside Sindh River near Attock Khurd. He directed to fully utilize social media platforms and internet for promoting tourism and said that it would open new chapters of prosperity. He directed that action should be ensured against those responsible for negligence in case of cable car incident at Patriata. The chief minister was told that work is being done on the parkway project in Kotli Satiyan and tourism will be promoted by resort developing at Dhorabi Lake. Secretary Tourism said that Punjab tourism policy and tourism authority draft bill is in the process of approval and link roads will be constructed for connecting the tourist spots.

The meeting was told that TDCP rest houses have been opened for tourists in Kalar Kahar, Lal Sohanra, Changa Manga, Kot Mithan, Fort Munru and Jallo. The World Bank will provide 50 million dollars for Punjab Tourism for economic growth projects. Chairman Punjab Housing Taskforce Yaqub Tahir Izhar, Secretaries of tourism, P&D, information departments and others attended the meeting.

MEETING ON PRICE CONTROL MECHANISM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a high-level meeting at his office on Wednesday in which steps taken for control of prices were reviewed in detail.

The chief minister directed to initiate a massive crackdown against the hoarders and made it clear that people will not be left at the mercy of those responsible for creating artificial price hike. He reiterated that strict legal action will be initiated against the hoarders. The chief minister directed to register cases against the hoarders and their stock be confiscated along with the sale of essential items according to rate lists be ensured. Jail is the right place for the hoarders, he added. He directed the administrative officers to personally monitor the price control steps and asked the Commissioners and DCs to monitor the situation. “Hoarders and illegal profiteers do not deserve any leniency. Proactive work has to be done for giving genuine relief to people and indiscriminate action be initiated against the elements creating artificial price hike. Enough discussions have been held and practical progress be shown now for giving relief to the people. Those who will not work would not remain on their posts,” he added.

He said that lame excuses will not be helpful with regard to implementation of price control and no negligence will be tolerated. Monitoring cell will be set up in CM Office and I will personally monitor the price control mechanism, he added. He said that price control will be directly monitored from markets through PITB vans which has also been directed to provide necessary help to the line departments in this regard. I want implementation on the decisions made and industry, agriculture and food departments should take lead with regard to price control. He said that officials of concerned departments should personally monitor the auction process in vegetable markets.

Provincial Ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakhat, Samiullah Chaudhry, Noman Langrial, Chairman Price Control Committee Ch. Akram, ACS, IG Police, Commissioner and DC Lahore and others attended the meeting while Divisional Commissioners attended the meeting through video link. Secretary Industry gave a briefing about the steps taken for price control and prices of different items.

BUZDAR LASHES OUT AT CORRUPT EX-RULERS

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that mega corruption done during the previous tenures has weakened foundations of the country.

“The corrupt elements played havoc with the country for the sake of minting money,” he said in a statement on Wednesday. He said that across the board accountability of the corrupt is being done while the opposition is making futile efforts to save their looted money. Prime Minister Imran Khan has given new hope to the nation and transparent leadership will achieve the goal of a corruption-free Pakistan. Those who have looted the kitty will have to be accountable for their misdeeds, he added. Usman Buzdar said that foundation of a prosperous and corruption-free Pakistan has been laid. The past rulers devastated the economy with their wrong policies and national interest was sacrificed for the sake of personal interests. Those who remained in the power in the past are reaping what they have sown earlier. Those who are making hue and cry have no future, he added.

We will come up to the expectations of the people and the new Pakistan will move forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, concluded the chief minister.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF AIRPORT FIRING INCIDENT

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of firing incident at the Lahore Airport. He has sought a report from the CCPO and directed to investigate the matter. Legal action should be initiated against the accused and report be submitted after a comprehensive investigation, he added.

CM FELICITATES AHMAD NAWAZ

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated APS survivor student Ahmad Nawaz on receiving the Diana Award. Students like Ahmad Nawaz are bright future of Pakistan and this award is an honour for the whole country, he added.

CM CONDOLES DEATH OF NISAR NASIK

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of famous poet and lyricist Nisar Nasik and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

He paid tributes to the services of late Nisar Nasik in the field of literature and said that his famous song “Dil Dil Pakistan” is a voice of the whole nation.