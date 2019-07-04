Share:

LAHORE - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab government has achieved important successes in its massive crackdown against terrorism financing, says an official handout issued here on Wednesday.

The CTD spokesman said that Hafiz Saeed of Jama’at-ud-Dawa and other leaders were booked in cases of terrorism financing. Cases have also been registered in Lahore, Gujranwala and Multan for collection of funds for terrorism financing through assets/properties made and held in the names of trusts/ nonprofit organizations (NPO) including Al-Anfaal Trust, Dawa’at-ul-Irshad Trust and Muaz-Bin-Jabal Trust.

The spokesman said, “Large scale investigations have been launched into financing of Jamaatud Dawa and Lashkar-e-Taiba in connection with implementation of UN sanctions against these designated entities and persons as directed by National Security Committee (NSC) in its meeting on 1st January, which was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan for implementing National Action Plan.”

Giving details, the spokesman said that on 1st and 2nd July, the CTD Punjab registered 23 cases against leadership of Jamaatud Dawa (JuD), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) for making assets from terrorism financing through trusts/NPOs including Dawatul Irshad Trust, Muaz-Bin-Jabal Trust, Al-Anfaal Trust, Al-Hamd Trust and Al-Madina Foundation Trust.

According to the statement, different leaders of JuD and LeT have been also booked including Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Abdul Rehman Makki, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Yahya Aziz, Muhammad Naeem Sheikh, Mohsin Bilal, Abdul Raqeeb, Dr. Ahmad Daud, Dr. Muhammad Ayub, Abdullah Ubaid, Muhammad Ali, Abdul Ghaffar and others.

“Similarly, large scale investigations have been launched into matters of JuD, LeT and FIF regarding their holding and use of trusts to raise funds for terrorism financing. They made these assets from funds of terrorism financing and held and used these assets to raise more funds for further terrorism financing. Hence, they committed multiple offences of terrorism financing and money laundering under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. They will be prosecuted in anti-terrorism courts for the commission of these offences. These assets/NPOs have already been taken over by the government in compliance with the UN’s sanctions,” concluded the CTD spokesman.