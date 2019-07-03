Share:

Why are we called human beings? Only because we have a brain to think, a conscience to differentiate between good and bad, a physique that is featured perfectly. Why do we, then, forget that we also have a heart which should have emotions and sympathies for the other humans, animals, and plants.

I have seen so many people who torture animals and treat them mercilessly. They also cut off plants for self-pleasure and selfishly hurt other human beings.

Through my words, I would like to remind all the people that we were given these powers and perfections to make the earth a better and safer place to live, but we have become the worst enemies of this Earth. It is our humble duty to bring back peace to the planet, treat animals with kindness, plants with compassion and humans with love.

TILYAN ASLAM,

Turbat.