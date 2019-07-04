Share:

KARACHI - After finding no other way a large number of aggrieved members of Information Technology Association Sindh resort to protest demonstration to highlight their genuine issue of up-gradation in front of Karachi Press Club, on Wednesday.

The protest was led by Ishfaque Mallah, the president, Ishfaque Bhanbhro, the chairman, Zubair Soomro, General Secretary, and Humair Taj Memon, the information secretary Sindh.

Protesters told the newsmen that after tremendous efforts Finance Department approved the summery of up-gradation of IT cadre posts including Computer Operator, Data Processing Assistant and others, but they regretted that Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah is reluctant to up-grade them but CM Sindh once again constituted another committee comprise of five members to review up-gradation of IT cadre posts which they termed sheer injustice with IT personnel and said there is no such example in past.

Moreover, protesters further said that sister provinces including KPK and Punjab have already up-graded the posts of Computer Operator, DPA and others IT related posts, but Sindh government is reluctant to upgrade IT personnel which is their due right.

Engineer Asadullah, Waseem Solangi, Asif Shaikh, and other protesters demanded the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Health Minister Azra Pechuho, Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah, IT Minister Sardar Taimoor and others to take keen interest in the matter.

of up-gradation and play their pivotal role for the welfare of the IT personnel.

A large number of protesters were raised their voice for their up-gradation and draw the attention of media personnel.

It is noteworthy that Sindh government has up-graded the posts of Junior Clerk, Senior Clerk, Assistant, Superintendent, Naib Qasid and others, but IT cadre posts have been overlooked every time during the process of up-gradation.