LAHORE - A dozen people died and 1,006 sustained injuries in road accidents across the province, said the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) on Wednesday.

“The Rescue 1122 responded to 862 road accident calls across the province during 24 hours. A total of 212 calls were reported in Lahore, placing the provincial capital on the top, followed by 78 in Multan and 75 in Faisalabad,” the emergency service reported. It said 613 people were hospitalised with serious injuries while 393 were treated on the spot. The report added that 60 percent of accidents involved motorbikes. It is reported that 688 motorbikes, 142 auto rickshaws, 75 motorcars, 38 vans, 17 passenger buses, 24 trucks and 119 vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in road accidents .