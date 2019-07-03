Share:

Rawalpindi-Lawyers on Wednesday agitated against police in district courts for not filing case against a judge for allegedly hitting a lawyer with paper-weight in the courtroom.

The black coats observed strike and boycotted court proceedings causing immense troubles for litigants.

The irate lawyers also barred the entry of policemen into premises of old Katcheri and Judicial Complex during the protest demonstration.

According to details, lawyers, on call of elected representatives of Punjab Bar Council and District Bar Association, staged a protest demonstration against police officials of Civil Line for not registering a case against civil judge Shaukat Hayyal for injuring a lawyer Arsalan Qureshi by smashing a paper weight into his head when the mentioned lawyer went to his court to get copy of a verdict delivered by the judge in a case. The victim lodged a written complaint with PS Civil Line for lodging a case against the judge.

However, police have not registered case so far sparking unrest among the legal fraternity.

A senior representative of DBA told media that police were taking side of the judge and had not initiated legal action against him despite a written application filed by the victim lawyer.

He said that the legal community strongly condemned the act of the judge and were united against any kind of violence. He asked the CPO to file a case against the judge immediately; else the lawyers would broaden their agitation against police.

SP Potohar Division Syed Ali was not available for his comments on the issue.

On the other hand, the PBC strongly condemned the unethical, illegal and unwarranted act of Shaukat Hayyat, the civil judge.

The PBC demanded the police for registration of case on terrorism charges.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Lahore High Court ordered transfer of Civil Judge Shaukat Hayyat, according to a notification issued here. The CJ LHC posted Shaukat Hayyat as officer on special duty at Civil Courts, Lahore.