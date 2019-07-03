Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Medical and Dental Council directed all admitting universities to follow the newly-approved format for Medical and Dental Colleges Assessment Test (MD-CAT), a statement said on Wednesday.

The statement issued by Pakistan Medical and Dental Council said that a meeting of the council was held under Acting President Dr Amir Zaman on the MD-CAT to be held on August 25.

It said that a format for the entry test had been prepared in consultation with the subject experts nominated by the admitting universities.

The statement said that format was approved by the council and universities were directed to follow the format with regards to syllabus.

The syllabus of provinces/regions being followed by the admitting university was considered approved and it was directed that the same might be notified and published by each admitting university for facilitation of students appearing in the upcoming MD-CAT.

The minutes of Standing Recognition Committee for dental colleges were approved in the meeting in which 25 pending cases of foreign qualified specialists were resolved.

Holders of additional postgraduate qualifications were called by the committee and were given personal hearing of the present the cases.

The HR committee apprised the Council regarding recruitment process for director finance and registrar.

They said that an objective criterion including preliminary interviews was made for short-listing the candidates.

Short listed candidates will be called before Pakistan Medical and Dental Council in its next meeting for final interview, after having recommendations being sought from references given by the applicants.