ISLAMABAD-The National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works stressed for making the housing schemes recently inaugurated by the Prime Minister at Quetta, Rawalpindi and Islamabad financially viable for the low-paid federal government employees.

The 5th meeting of the Standing Committee on Housing and Works was held under headship of MNA Najeeb Haroon.

The Committee was apprised that the government was committed to provide low-cost shelters to the government officials of Grade 1 to 16 and had decided to allocate 80% of the housing units to these employees. The housing units are to be constructed by the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation under ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme’ at Askari-VI, Mouza Chaklala, Rawalpindi and Sector G-13 and G-14, Islamabad. Moreover, the House Building Finance Corporation will provide financial support to these low-paid employees for payment of their installments.

About the incident with a family of Quetta at Qasr-e-Naz, Karachi which occurred due to use of banned poison, the Committee was assured by the Minister for Housing and Works that strict disciplinary action against all those found responsible will be taken. The Committee, however, expressed concern over non-attendance of meeting by the Director General Pak PWD.

About the Bahara Kahu Project, the Committee was apprised by the Ministry that all formalities had been completed and the execution work on the project had also been started.

The Committee also decided to take up for discussion the report of a sub-committee appointed by the NA Standing Committee on Housing and Works during last regime of PML-N under the convener-ship of Rajab Ali Baloch, former MNA, on the issues of Estate Office.

Besides the Minister for Housing and Works, the meeting was attended by Mehboob Shah, Malik Anwar Taj, Ch Javed Iqbal Warraich, Nafeesa Inayat Khan Khattak, Wajiha Akram, Salahuddin, Iqbal Ali Khan, Israr Tareen, Ch Abid Raza, Syed Iftikhar, Tahira Aurangzeb, Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Syed Agha and Munir Khan Orakzai. The senior officers of Ministry of Housing and Works, Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation and Pak-PWD were also present in the meeting.