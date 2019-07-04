Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau Combined Investigation Team has failed to find solid evidence of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s involvement in M/s Park Lane estate company corruption case, The Nation has learnt.

On May 24, 2018, the Executive Board of the NAB had given approval of investigations into allotment of acres of the protected forest land in Islamabad to a Karachi-based real estate firm, Park Lane Estates.

The Executive Board authorised investigations against officers of CDA, M/s Park Lane Estates and others. In this case, they have been accused of illegally allotting forest department land to Park Lane Estate and causing a huge loss to the national exchequer.

NAB, Rawalpindi had recorded the statements of Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his father, former president Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane Estates case in December last.

According to the details, Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto and others jointly owned Park Lane Estates and they purchased more than 2,500 kanals of land near Sangjani in March 2009 from Faisal Sakhi Butt.

Faisal Sakhi is considered a close aide to former president Zardari and he looked after the Zardari’s Islamabad affairs during PPP’s last tenure.

Butt had said that he had purchased the 2,500 kanals from a Pakistani American Nasir Khan who was living in USA for merely Rs62 million in 1995. The PPP government tried to change the status of Zone-III of Islamabad, where any kind of construction activities are banned under zoning regulations in order to get an approval from the federal cabinet regarding housing and commercial activities in the area. However, the move remained unsuccessful.

Sources said that the NAB had not nominated the Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto in M/s Parke Lane Estate company corruption case and the Bureau’s EB had also given the approval to file corruption reference against former President Asif Ali Zardari and others. They claimed that Bilawal was one year old when this company was registered and transferred the money. They said NAB Rawalpindi has told the NAB Operations Divisions regarding the finding of CIT related to this case.

Spokesperson of NAB issued a one line statement in this regard and said, “its supplementary reference in Park Lane. The list of accused persons will be shared with media after filing of reference in the respected accountability court. Media is requested to kindly avoid speculations in this regard.”

Interestingly, NAB did not mention word “supplementary reference” in its press release of yesterday’s Executive Board meeting.

Meanwhile, NAB Executive Board has given approval to file four corruption references against different people, including Asif Ali Zardari in M/s Park Lance corruption case.

Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had chaired the Board meeting at NAB headquarters and authorised eight investigations and six inquiries against politicians, government servants and businessmen.

The EBM gave approval to file first corruption reference against Zardari and others on the accusation of misappropriation in financial facility sought for messers Perathenan Private Limited, Messers Park Lane Private Limited and fake accounts, causing Rs3.77 billion losses to national exchequer. The EBM accorded approval to file second corruption reference against Hayat Muhammad Mandokhel of Messers Exad Private Limited. They have been accused of misappropriating Rs 455.7444 million to the national exchequer.

The board okayed to file third corruption reference against Dr Ayub Roze, Director General Health Services and others. The accused persons allegedly doling out contracts of medicine for Dengue control to favorites, causing Rs70 million losses to national kitty. The EBM approved filing corruption last reference against Sabtain Fazal Haleem, Managing Director, Punjab Mass Transit Authority, Multan and others on the allegations of unrealistic assessment in feasibility study of Multan Metro by misuse of authority and awarding illegal contracts and increase in cost due to delay, causing Rs 770 million losses to national exchequer.

The EBM accorded approval to conduct 8 investigations against Usman Saifullah and other, Muhammad Sadiq Ali Imrani, former Provincial Minister PHE, Department , Balochistan and others, Manzoor Qadir, former Director General, Sindh Building Control Authority, Karachi and others, Major (Retd) Syed Khali Amin Shah, Chief Security Officer, Peshawar Development Authority and others, officials of Sindh Social, Social Relief, Project Director of Extension of Pat Feeder Canal Project, Dera Murad Jamali and other all packages, machinery maintenance, Khairpur Division, officers, contractors and others of Shikarpur, investigations were approved against officials, contractors and others of education works department Jackobabad.

The NAB board also accorded approved of conducting six inquiries against Akram Khan Durrani former chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azam Khan Durrani, member Provincial Assembly , Irfan Durrani and others, wireless local loop/ long distance international companies, officials of NEPRA, Bilal Munir Sheikh Chief Commercial Officer PIA and others, officers of National Highway Authority and Pak PWD.

The EBM approved closing inquiries against Ali Madad Sher, former Education Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena member provincial assembly Punjab, Muhammad Sher Cheena, Additional Advocate General Revenue Department, Bhakkar and others, Capital Market Management Company, Bahawalpur and others, management of Punjab Meet Processing Company, Faisalabad Capital Market Management Company, Bahawalpur, management, officials of Punjab Meet Processing Company, Athar Hayat, Chief Operating Officer, Messers Baham Associates and others, Management of Faisalabad Capital Market Management Company. Athar Hayat, Chief Operating Officer (CEO), Messers Baham Associates and others, Tamash Khan, former Nazim/member provincial assembly Peshawar.

The EBM accorded approval of sending investigations against Ahmed Hussain Dhehr, member National Assembly, Multan and others, board of Revenue, Punjab, officials of Sindh Police, Chief Secretary Sindh,Akbar Ayub Khan, chief Executive Officer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation and others, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Yasin,Ghazala Shaheen, former Member Provincial and others, Vital Group of Companies, owners of Bahawalnagar, Board of Revenue ,Punjab, officials of PHA, Multan, to Chief Secretary, Punjab for legal action.