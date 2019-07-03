Share:

LOS ANGELES - Nicki Minaj has teased a new album is on the way.

The ‘Super Bass’ hitmaker has been working on a follow-up to 2018’s ‘Queen’ but she is yet to give her fifth record a title.

Appearing on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, she spilled: ‘’You’re the first to find out ... of course there’s a new album.’’

The 36-year-old rapper recently released ‘Megatron’, which shot straight to number one, and she says it’s still a thrill to see a song do well. She said: ‘’No matter how many songs you put out, it always feels good to know that people still care enough to chuck for it and still support you.’’ Nicki’s last record was surrounded by drama after she was forced to deny allegations in a copyright lawsuit brought against her by Tracy Chapman in October. The ‘Fast Car’ hitmaker sued Nicki for copyright infringement after claiming the rapper’s track ‘Sorry’ interpolated her 1988 single ‘Baby Can I Hold You’ without her permission. In court documents obtained by The Blast, Nicki denied infringing on the copyright for the song, despite having previously announced that she was seeking permission from Tracy to use the sample. The ‘Anaconda’ hitmaker claimed that whilst ‘’she recorded a musical interpolation that incorporated music and lyrics from the Composition,’’ the use of the sample was protected by the doctrine of fair use.

Nicki also alleged that Tracy had ‘’not properly registered her claim to the copyright in the Composition,’’ adding that the 54-year-old singer ‘’is not the owner of the copyright in issue and therefore lacks standing to bring the claims alleged in the Complaint.’’