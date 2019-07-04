Share:

RAWALPINDI - Coming down hard on top leadership of the PPP and PML-N, Prime Minister Imran Khan said yesterday that no foreign country would come to their rescue now.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Karachi-bound Sir Syed Express train at Rawalpindi Railway Station, the prime minister said, unfortunately, corruption by previous governments (PPP and PML-N) ruined state institutions. “No foreign country will come to your rescue now”, he said, adding, “No king [foreign country’s ruler] would help get them a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) now.”

“The opposition says that accountability proceedings against their leaders are political victimisation but the people of Pakistan are fully aware of the truth. “They will be held accountable because they have made my people suffer,” he added. Khan made it clear that he would not offer any kind of leniency or NRO to those who had looted the national wealth.

The prime minister said they plunged the country into debt trap and the poor became poorer.

The new train will travel from Rawalpindi to Karachi via Faisalabad, Khanewal and Hyderabad.

He said new railway tracks would be laid down to facilitate common people of Pakistan.

“Pakistan Railways provides quality travel facilities to common people in the country.”

PM Imran Khan said railway provided the best and the easiest mode of transportation to common people.

“Civilised societies always focus on improving their railway system,” he said, adding, that the government had signed an MOU with China regarding ML-1 to upgrade Pakistan’s railway tracks.

The prime minister said with the completion of ML-1, there would be huge investment in Pakistan.

It had always been his priority to uplift poor class of the country and his government had started Ehsas Programme for the purpose under which an amount of 200 billion rupees had been earmarked in the budget, the premier said.

Responding to Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed’s offer of reserving 1,000 stalls at various railway stations across Pakistan for the beneficiaries of Ehsas Programme, the premier said that those stalls would be allotted to needy people through a transparent balloting.

He also lauded Sh Rashid Ahmed for his successful efforts to reduce Pakistan Railways’ deficit from 36 billion to 32 billion rupees in just nine months.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Railways Sh Rashid Ahmed said 24 new trains had been started during last nine months, and deficit reduced by four billion rupees. He said Pakistan Railways earned five billion rupees more profit. He said total debt of Pakistan Railways will be ended in five years.

Sh Rashid said the PR attracted 700,000 additional passengers in last nine months and all the booking for Eidul Azha had been completed. He said ticket for senior citizens had been slashed to half, while elderly people of aged 75 and above will be given four free tickets in a year. He said now facility of doctors and chemists had been made available on major stations of the country. He said he would steer the railway out of crisis and would turn it into a profit-generating department.