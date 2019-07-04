Share:

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistani and Human Development, Zulfi Bukhari and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister for Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs Atif Khan on Wednesday formally unveiled official logo and mobile app of KP Tourism Corporation to provide latest information to people on a single click.Through the mobile app , tourists would get information about hotels, restaurants, roads, patrol pumps, tyre shops and many more. The new slogan of TCKP is “forget everything else” and enjoys beauty of KP.Besides, they also launched three tourists’ buses to facilitate domestic

and foreign tourists in reaching of tourists spots in the province.

Moreover, a documentary film highlighting the importance of tourism in Pakistan and KP was also played during a ceremony held at a local hotel here.In his speech, Zulfi Bukhari said that government was committed to promote tourism, a key sector, on modern lines so that to earn valuable foreign exchange for the country. In this connection, tourists’ destinations are being promoted by providing latest facilities to attract foreign tourists.“A number of reforms and facilities have been introduced for uplift of tourism including relaxation in visa policy to attract maximum number of foreign tourists.

We hope these reforms will certainly produce excellent results,” Zulfi added.Pakistan is a beautiful country with plenty of tourist’s sites and new online visa policy would make the country a hub of tourism, directly benefiting common man through generation of jobs opportunities, he added.In his speech, KP Sports and Tourism Minister Atif Khan said that his province was the most beautiful province with snowed covered mountains peaks, lush green valleys, waterfalls besides archaeological sites.

He said that a close coordination between provincial government and central government was imperative to tap tourism potential of Pakistan.“Pakistanis are peace loving people. In Pakistan, tourists’ sites are available from mountains to deserts, lush green valleys, water-falls, snow covered mountain peaks from tallest Himalaya, Koh-e-Hindokush and Karakuram mountains ranges besides a number of archaeological sites including at Takht Bhai Mardan, Monjodro, Harpa and Taxila offering a lot of attractions for tourists worldwide,” he maintained.“The government is taking all possible measures for attracting domestic and foreign tourists to KP,” he said, adding that it was the responsibility of people to make the environment clean at tourists sites.