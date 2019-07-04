Share:

ISLAMABAD - Operation ‘Swift Retort’ is a testimony to our preparedness and professionalism, said Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force on Wednesday.

He said this during the graduation ceremony of No 32 Air War Course at Air War College Karachi, according to a press release issued here Wednesday. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the convocation, the Air Chief said, “As senior military professionals, you must be aware of the contemporary geopolitical and strategic environments since it would not only have a deep influence on the overall security calculus, but its sound understanding would also facilitate better preparedness and timely response to emerging threats.”

He further said that an important lesson which we derived from operation Swift Retort is that despite single service application, support from sister services is essential to the success of the mission. Today’s warfare, both conventional and unconventional, no service can achieve success single-handedly, he added. Therefore, cooperation remains central to the modern concept of military operations.

In the end, the Air Chief also commended the faculty for their tireless efforts in dispensing quality training and guidance to future military commanders.

PAF Air War College is a premier institution of Pakistan Air Force, where senior and mid-level officers of Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries are prepared for assumption of higher Command and Staff appointments. The officers from tri-services of Pakistan along with the officers from sixteen allied countries including Bangladesh, Bahrain, China, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Malaysia, Oman, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Zimbabwe graduated in the ceremony. The ceremony was also attended by various high rank Civil Military Officers and diplomats from various allied countries.