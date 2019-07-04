Share:

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday lauded the Ministry of Water and Power as the power supply in national grid reached the highest ever of 22,550 MW on July 2.

This power generation is almost 3,000 MW more than the maximum supply during last summer, the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the power system running smoothly across the country.

To ensure uninterrupted supply of gas, he said the government was cracking down on the theft of commodity. “Since mid April, the campaign against gas theft has traced and disconnected over 18,000 illegal connections, with a monetary value of over Rs 2.3 billion,” he said.