ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the authorities concerned on Wednesday to launch a more robust campaign against gas pilferage and stressed for indiscriminate action against the elements involved in gas theft and said such elements should be exposed.

The Prime Minister issued these directives while chairing a high-level meeting on matters pertaining to gas supply here today.

Special Assistant for Petroleum Division Nadeem Babar briefed the Prime Minister about the successes achieved so far in the campaign against gas pilferage.

He said eighteen thousand gas connections were removed over the last two months of the elements involved in gas pilferage. As a result of these steps, 2.5 billion rupees worth of gas has been saved from theft.

The special assistant for Petroleum Division also apprised the Prime Minister about the gas demand and supply and steps taken to meet gas requirements in the coming months.

The special assistant also briefed the meeting about the progress made so far on the 1122 kilometer long North South Gas Pipeline Project.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan was given a briefing today about the planned launch of the National Poverty Graduation Initiative of the federal government which is scheduled for launch on July 5.

During the briefing, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information & Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Yousaf Baig Mirza, Secretary Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Division Shaista Sohail, Secretary BISP, Ali Raza Bhutta and Qazi Asmat Essa were present

Prime Minister reviewed various aspects of the program including budgetary allocation, program design, the criteria being for the graduation initiative and the manner in why transparency is being ensured.

This initiative will impact 16.28 million people over a 4 years period and its details will be announced on July 5.

