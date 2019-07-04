Share:

HAFIZABAD-The police claimed to have arrested 86 proclaimed offenders, 48 dacoits and thieves and 434 other criminals. The police also recovered stolen valuables worth amounting to Rs3.7 from their possession during the outgoing month of June, informed DPO Sajid Kiani while talking to the media here.

The police officer said that the police launched a vigorous campaign across the district against proclaimed offenders (Pos), adding that the police nicked absconders involved in dacoity, robberies and other heinous crime. He further said that 96 court deserters were also arrested. Moreover, crackdown on anti-social elements was also carried out during June and three Kalashnikovs, 7 shotguns, 10 rifles, 21 pistols and 422 rounds of ammunition were recovered from 41 outlaws, he said.

“The police also nabbed 55 drug peddlers in the month of June and seized 2kg heroin, 13kg hashish, 545 bottles of liquor from them,” he added.

The DPO claimed that the police also smashed nine working stills and seized 20 litres ‘lahn’ (raw liquor). Sajid Kiani further said that investigations of 89 percent cases have been completed and challaned have been submitted in the courts.