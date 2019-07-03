Share:

Poverty is a curse. Pakistan is a poor and underdeveloped country. Most of its population lives in adverse circumstances. Some reports reveal that more than 40% population of Pakistan lives below the line of poverty. The rising poverty is the result of poor governance and slow economic growth. A large number of people in our country do not have a proper place to live in. This miserable condition has given birth to an increase in beggars and needy people.

In Pakistan, poverty is increasing day by day. The government should take effective steps to reduce it. It should, for example, provide credit facilities and use labor-intensive techniques of production to reduce poverty.

DUAA RAZI,

Karachi.