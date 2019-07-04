Share:

ISLAMABAD : Secretary Information Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Dr Nafisa Shah Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to take notice of false declaration of assets by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

In a statement, she said that Imran Khan had claimed he built the Banigala Palace by selling his apartment in London. “Imran Khan had also said the same thing in the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2017. Now, in his assets declaration in the Election Commission of Pakistan, he has said that he got this Banigala Palace as a gift,” she argued.

Nafisa Shah said the Supreme Court should summon Imran Khan and ask him about this false declaration. The PPP leader asked how a man who has lied before the Supreme Court can be declared Sadiq and Ameen (truthful and trustworthy).

“Imran Khan should keep a secretary to remind of his lies”, she sugegsted.

Meanwhile, PPP Members National Assembly Qadir Patel, Agha Rafiullah and Shagufta Jummani in a joint statement said that stopping the production order of Asif Ali Zardari amounted to denying the parliament its sovereignty.

They alleged the PM was conspiring against democracy and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar is a pawn in this conspiracy.