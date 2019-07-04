Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati is the richest and PML-N’s Pervaiz Rasheed and Jamaat-e-Islami’s Sirajul Haq are the poorest among senators of Pakistan, according to details revealed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday.

Swati holds assets worth over Rs1.85 billion while Senator Rasheed Rs2.3 million and Haq owns assets worth Rs3.1million, respectively. The ECP has released financial details of members of the Senate for the year 2018-19.

According to details, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has assets worth Rs 1800 million, while Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandiwala holds assets worth over Rs 1246 million with Rs 1.7 million in unpaid credit on his credit card.

Leader of the House for the Senate Shibli Faraz owns assets more than Rs230 million while Law Minister Farogh Naseem owns assets over Rs480 million. Opposition leader in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq owns assets worth over Rs10 million.

Likewise, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Talha Mehmood owns assets over Rs330 million while PTI senators, Faisal Javed, Dr Shehzad Waseem and Waleed Iqbal, own assets worth Rs18 million, Rs330 million and Rs130 million, respectively.

PPP’s Sherry Rehman’s asset details revealed she owned estates worth Rs 2566 million, the report also revealed 190 tola gold owned by the senator.

Rehman Malik owns assets worth Rs80 million, while Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has assets over Rs170 million and Farooq H Naek has assets valued at over Rs90 million. Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani holds assets valued Rs120 million while Mirza Muhammad Afridi owns assets worth over Rs410 million.

Moreover, PML-N Senator Asif Kirmani and Mushahidullah Khan have assets worth over Rs40 million and Rs24 million, respectively.

Earlier on Tuesday, the election commission had released details of the assets of members National Assembly (MNAs).