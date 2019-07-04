Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday formed a review committee in a bid to bring new provisions in its constitution to make a separate organisational structure of the party for the south Punjab.

A notification issued by the PTI Secretary General Arshad Dad says that the constitution review committee has been formed on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The committee comprised of senior party leaders and federal ministers including Arshad Dad, Asad Umar, Dr Babar Awan, Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry, Dr Shireen Mazari, Pervaiz Khattak, Saifullah Khan Nyazee, and Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi. Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri is also part of the committee.

Dr Abol Hassan, a senior party leader has been appointed as the convener of the committee. The first meeting of the committee shall be held soon.

An office-bearer of the PTI’s Central Secretariat informed The Nation that the party constitution would be amended to form a separate party structure for the south Punjab. The existing constitution did not provide for a provincial-level separate organisational structure in Punjab, he added

The creation of separate south Punjab province out of Punjab was among the election slogans of PTI and for this purpose, it has for the first time allocated separate funds for a secretariat of south Punjab in the financial year 2019-20.

Earlier this year, PTI had launched its revised party constitution in a ceremony addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan in a move to strength the party at grassroots level before the next local bodies election.