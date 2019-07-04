Share:

GENEVA : The PTM core committees in Europe has conducted a joint protest demonstration in Geneva,

Switzerland. A large number of PTM activists gathered at Broken Chair opposite the UN Office. However, a crowed of Pashtun Organization of Europe supported by EU-Pak Friendship Federation Europe simultaneously reached the protest venue carrying the flags of Pakistan.On the occasion, they chanted “Pakistan Zindabad” Slogans and the condemned PTM narrative terming it anti-Pakistan. They also raised slogans in support of the Pakistan armed forces and extended their support to the ongoing operations meant to eliminate militancy and terrorism from the homeland and making it a strong fort.Resultantly, the PTM activists disbursed from the protest venue.