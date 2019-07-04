Share:

Despite swimming ban, 15 persons drowned in June

SIALKOT - As many as 15 persons drowned while bathing in local canals and rivers in Sialkot district during the month of June, despite a ban on swimming in canals and rivers. According to Rescue 1122, the divers of Rescue 1122 fished out the dead bodies and handed them over to police for legal formalities.

18 BUILDINGS

DECLARED ILLEGAL

Sambrial tehsil administration has declared as many as 18 different building as illegal because their maps were not approved by Sambrial Municipal Committee.

Sambrial Assistant Commissioner Marzia Saleem told the media that four private hospitals were also included in these eight illegal buildings. “Owners of these buildings have been asked to get the maps of these buildings approved by Sambrial Municipality,” she added.

Youth gunned down over ‘love marriage’

SARGODHA - A youth was gunned down over love issue here in Gulshan Ahmed Town the other day.

According to police, Tariq Abbas, a resident of Gulshan Ahmed Town, had contracted love marriage with 22-year-old Manaza against the will of her family. Her brother Rizwan, however, was not happy with the couple over the marriage. To fulfil his design, Rizwan fired indiscriminate gunshots on Tariq Abbas, killing him instantly. The Jhal Chakkian Police have launched investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, in a traffic accident a man and his nephew were killed. Police said that the motorcyclist identified as Maqbool and his nephew Shan were hit by a speeding dumper truck near Lower-Jhelum-Canal who breathed their last on the spot.

The truck driver managed to escape from the scene.

Two officials caught taking bribe

GUJRANWALA - Two officials were caught red-handed by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) while taking bribe here on Wednesday. ACE Regional Director Zohaib Mushtaq told the media that Attique, clerk at Excise and Taxation Department, was demanding bribe from a citizen to remove tax of his shop while Field Assistant Agriculture Department M Aslam was demanding bribe for sampling liquid urea. After approval from the higher authorities, ACE Circle Officer Ansar Maan conducted raids and caught both officials while receiving bribe from citizens.

Woman, two minors abducted separately

OKARA - Two minor children and a married woman were allegedly abducted in separate incidents here, said police.

In Mohallah Javed Town, eight years old Samir Ahmed and 10 years old Mahnoor were abducted by unknown persons. In Bongi Ram Singh village, a married woman named Samra Bibi was allegedly abducted by Maqsood Ahmed and Sharif. Cases were registered by police.