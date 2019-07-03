Share:

Rawalpindi-In a special budget meeting held on Wednesday in Rawalpindi Development Authority, the Finance Sub-Committee vetted RDA and Water and Sanitation Agency’s budgets for fiscal year 2019-20.

The meeting was chaired by Nadeem Ahmad Abro, director general RDA. Director Adman and Finance RDA, deputy director planning and development, district accounts officer, Rawalpindi and other officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that total outlay of RDA budget for fiscal year 2019-20 is Rs7,431 million. The major portion, Rs7,129 million, of the budget allocated for development works include rehabilitation of Airport Road from Ammar Chowk to Karal Chowk at expected cost of Rs30 million, Dualization of Link Road from Tipu Road to Airport Road, Rawalpindi at an expected cost of Rs49 million, feasibility study and detailed design for construction of Rawalpindi Ring Road PC-II (revised) at an expected cost of Rs80 million, Dualization of Qadeer Khan Road from Islamabad Highway to Falcon Comlex, Rawalpindi at an expected cost of Rs71 million. Construction/widening and improvement of Dry Port Road from Rahimabad Flyover at Airport Road to Welfare Complex via Chaklala Railway Station Shell Depot, Rawalpindi at an expected cost of Rs30 million is also among the projects included in the budget.

Rs301 million (3.98% of total budget) have been allocated for non-development expenditures including pay and pensions, office building and payment of utility bills. The budget vetted by Finance Sub-Committee which will be presented before governing body of RDA for its approval.