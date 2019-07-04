Share:

ISLAMABAD - Russian ground forces Commander in Chief, Army General Oleg Salyukov called on Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at the Naval Headquarters here on Wednesday. According to a spokesman for Pakistan Navy, regional security situation and matters pertaining to mutual interest were discussed in the meeting. The Naval Chief apprised the dignitary of Pakistan Navy’s steps toward regional maritime security patrol in the Indian Ocean. The Russian Commander in Chief lauded the role of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and security in the region, according to a press release. Various matters including bilateral relations and training in the field of security were also discussed. Commander –in-Chief Russian Ground Forces praised the victory of Pakistan Security Forces in war against terrorism.