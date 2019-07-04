Share:

BADIN - A large number of sacked Early Child Education (ECE) teachers of Sindh Education Foundation on Wednesday took to streets against their termination.

According to the protesting teachers, the “Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) terminated more than 300 teachers and appointed new teachers in different districts including Badin, Tando Mohammad Khan, Ghotki, Khairpur and others.”

They termed their terminations illegal and injustice with those teachers, who were performing their duties from year 2009 with sincerity and honesty.

Sacked teachers led by Ali Hassan Soomro, Imran Ghanchi, Majid Talpur, Abdul Majeed Soomro and others said that more than 300 teachers were performing their duties in different 150 schools of Sindh Education Foundation (SEF), but suddenly SEF authorities terminated with them no reason and conducted interviews of 850 other new teachers and have appointed them by replacing them all.

They said that it was quite injustice with them that they were not allowed sitting in the interviews and now they were terminated without any reason. They termed this bias decision as injustice with SEF’s senior teachers who already were taking their educational tasks and their unemployment was creating panic in their families.

They appealed the concerned higher authorities to take notice of the matter and make assure the justice with sacked SEF teachers.