Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH/ SIALKOT/ GUJRANWALA/ OKARA/ HAFIZABAD-Seven persons including a minor boy and a girl died in different incidents here, according to police.

An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Gojra Traffic Police died after the car he was driving collided with another car in Gojra on Wednesday. Deceased Rana Abdul Qayyum was coming from Chak 85/JB (Faisalabad), and he was on the way to duty in Gojra. He just reached near Chak 277/RB, his car collided head-on with another car. As a result, he was wounded critically and rushed to Gojra Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

In Sialkot, a trader named Muneer Sharif (35) and his minor son Usama were killed after the motorbike they rode was hit by an auto rickshaw near Pasrur city. Both father and son were laid to rest in their native graveyard in Tajpura-Pasrur. A large number of people attended their funeral. Police were investigating with no arrest so far.

In Gujranwala, a man died in a road accident on GT Road Rahwali. It was reported that Javed Iqbal was going on a motorcycle when the tyre of a tractor burst and wheel hit Javed in head. Resultantly, he received serious injuries and died on the spot.

On the other hand, the dead body of an elderly man was found on Pindi Bypass here. Police started investigation. According to Aroop police, some passersby spotted the dead body and informed the police. They reached the spot and shifted the dead body to DHQ Hospital. The identity of the deceased is yet to be known.

In Okara, the dead body of an unknown boy was found floating in a canal near Haveli Lakha. Police took the body into custody on information by some passersby and shifted it to hospital for autopsy. Identity of the boy was yet to be ascertained.

In Hafizabad, a 16-year-old girl in Mouloo Chak committed suicide by swallowing wheat preservative pills following a quarrel with her parents. According to a police source, Atia Bibi was admonished by her parents over a trifle. It enraged her, and she attempted suicide. She was rushed to hospital but could not survive.

HOMELESS KIDS TAKEN

INTO CUSTODY

A team of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) took seven homeless children into custody from different parts of the city. CPWB Public Relations Officers Khurram Shehzad told the media that the bureau teams during a rescue operation had taken seven children into custody including Muzdalfa, Rabia, Ali Hassnain, Abdur Rashid, Haseeb, Wahid and Rustam.