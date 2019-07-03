Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police, Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar suspended Station House Officer of Industrial Area police station on the recommendation of police accountability unit.

The IGP Islamabad received complaints that SHO Industrial Area Police Station Inspector Abdul Ghafoor was misusing his authority following which he marked inquiry to accountability unit of Islamabad police. The unit proceeded and reviewed all the documents as well as other proofs and termed him guilty.

Following the recommendation of police accountability unit, the IGP suspended the SHO and directed the DIG (Operations) for further disciplinary action against him.

The IGP Islamabad said that accountability process in Islamabad police will continue. He said that those involved in dereliction of duties would have to face disciplinary action and those showing good performance would be rewarded.

Three drown in river Soan

Three boys were drowned while taking bath on Wednesday in Soan River near Islamabad. According to rescue sources, the incident occurred as three friends went to enjoy bathing in river water, adding that while playing in water, one of them slipped away in deep water while the others tried to rescue him but in vain. The rescue officials said that bodies of two boys had been recovered whereas search was underway for the third body.