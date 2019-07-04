Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the excise and taxation department has recovered 102 percent tax targets for the fiscal year 2018-19. It recovered Rs 74926.676 million while in the financial year 2017-18, the tax collection was Rs 66484.982 million.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Wednesday. Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Rahim Shaikh, Director Generals Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers also attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting, Director General Excise and Taxation Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh told that Rs 7094.981 millions was collected in term of the Motor Vehicle Tax, Rs 60128.812 millions in Infrastructure Cess and Rs 398.294 millions in Professional Tax. He added, ‘Rs 167.929 millions in Cotton Fee, Rs 2047.325 millions in property tax, Rs 81.277 millions in Entertainment Duty while remaining amount was recovered in terms of various other taxes.

While addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla lauded the performance of the officers and officials in achieving the tax targets and expressed his hope that in future too, they would work with the same spirit.

He also assured them that for their better performance, they would be rewarded with appreciation letters and cash prizes accordingly.