LAHORE-Popular rock band Noori’s Pakistani singer and lead vocalist, Ali Noor is critically ill and is in urgent need of a liver transplant.

Noor’s cousin and fellow musician Rakae Jamil posted on Tuesday’s social media, appealing to donors within the next 48 hours. He disclosed that acute liver failure was diagnosed to the singer.

On his social media account, Noor’s uncle Azam Jamil also shared a comparable call. The family also asked for prayers.

Noor’s brother Ali Hamza also took to Facebook to console fans and dispelled rumours that his brother is in need of blood and liver donations.

“There is no need for a blood donor, and the only liver donor, if need be, would be a family member! Once again, thank you very much!!! Your prayers are all we need!! Lots of love and respect from our family!” he wrote.

“Guys!! No need to panic as yet. Inshallah Ali Noor will be back on his feet very soon!” Hamza wrote on Facebook. “He has suffered an intense bout of Hepatitis A. There is a possibility of liver damage, but he’s being monitored by the best in the business,” he said. They need a liver donor on standby but they can only be family members. “Our local law does not allow outside of family donors,” Hamza wrote.