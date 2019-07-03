Share:

Although Pakistan Cricket Team disappointed the nation with their performance in the past matches of the World Cup 2019, nonetheless the left-armed fast bowler-Mohammad Amir emerged as the new talent. With 82 wickets, Mohammad Amir holds the record for being the most successful Asian bowler in England.

Many cricket fans labelled him as one man army due to his excellent performance in the last two World cup matches with India and Australia. While there is almost no hope left for Pakistan to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup, Mohammad Amir still shines as a ray of light in these dark days for our national team. The nation hopes Pakistan Cricket Board encourages him and he continues to make us proud.

ANUSHA MANSOOR,

Karachi.