LAHORE : Two motorcyclists died when a truck bumped into their bike on the Canal Road in Muslim Town police precincts on Wednesday afternoon. Rescue workers said both the victims died on the spot. The deceased were identified by police as 24-year-old Abdul Salam and 22-year-old Syed Shamas Shah, said to be residents of Shahpur Kaanjran. Both the young men riding on a motorcycle were on their way home when a speedy truck smashed into their two-wheeler near Shah Di Khoi bust stop. As a result, they died on the spot. The truck driver managed to escape from the crime scene. The police handed over the bodies to the families after fulfilling legal formalities. Further investigation was underway. Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man was electrocuted at an under construction house in Manawan on Wednesday. Rescue workers said the deceased, identified as Talib Hussain, was repairing wires when he sustained severe electric shock. As a result, he died on the spot. The police handed over the body to the family.