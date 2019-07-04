Share:

PR LAHORE - Hundreds of electricity/Wapda workers took out a large procession Wednesday under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA in order to protest against the rising accidents of the linemen in the electricity distribution companies. They demanded to bring the contract workers working for years on permanent jobs on regular basis working and get filled up the vacant posts by saving the line staff for carrying the heavy burdens of double work due to the shortage of staff. They also demanded the Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers to control rising price hike of essential commodities.

The procession was led by veteran trade union leader Khurshid Ahmed, general secretary of the Union. The workers were carrying national flags and banners in support of their demands and marched from Nisbat Road, McLeod Road and Abbot Road and held rally at Laxmi Chowk Lahore. It was also addressed by Haji Younas Kamboh, Rana Shakoor, Muzaffar Mateen, Akram Gujjar, Haji Lateef, Haji Liaqat, Naveed Dogar and others. The rally by a resolution, declared that the working class of Pakistan had been sacrificing their lives for the national development, therefore, their basic need of equitable wages, social protection and safe working conditions may be ensured by the state.