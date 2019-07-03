Share:

KARACHI-One of Pakistan’s youngest singing sensation and daughter of living legend Sajjad Ali, Zaw Ali is back with her latest single Ghari Ghari.

We first heard her melodious voice in Coke Studio 10 as she sang along with her father and mesmerised us with the poignant number Ronay Na Diya. Since then we’ve been hooked to her vocals. And now, she is once again ready to spread magic with her newest track that has, once again, taken our breath away with its strong message and soulful tune.

Based on the theme of women empowerment, the song is the voice of every strong woman fighting to break the shackles of patriarchy and lamenting a deceitful lover.

Sajjad Ali has both, composed the music and written the lyrics for his daughter’s single. His signature style is pretty evident when one listens to the rather touching composition and Zaw brilliantly croons leaving one hooked to the deep and meaningful words.

Following the amazing feedback she’s received on her previous, as well as current renditions, Zaw Ali says, “I have received so much love and praise for my work earlier and was extremely overwhelmed. I am immensely grateful to have made such amazing and loving fans who don’t just appreciate my music but have been eagerly waiting for what’s to come next.”

In this track, the lovely singer is seen sporting an edgy look — wearing a leather jacket with chains unlocked in her hands. With the song as well as the look, Zaw sends the message of how modern women are no more submitting to the misogynistic regulations of the patriarchal world.

“This song has been produced with immense love. My father has put in immense hard work to make this beautiful track a reality.”